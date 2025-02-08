Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $12,735,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.82.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

