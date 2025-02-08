Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 1585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
