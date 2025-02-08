Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 07th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Globant, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, utilizing, or investing in blockchain technology. These companies often provide services related to cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, smart contracts, and other blockchain applications. Investing in blockchain stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing cryptocurrency and blockchain industry through traditional financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.82. 4,448,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,173. Oracle has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $486.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 13,013,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,121,441. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average is $208.98. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 7,633,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,769,813. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.78.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 3,579,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

