Promising Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Alphabet, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide products and services designed to protect organizations and individuals from digital threats such as malware, data breaches, and cyberattacks. Investing in cybersecurity stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.49. 22,311,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,639,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,097. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.14.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.50. 1,348,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day moving average is $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.34, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $431.33.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,371. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40.

