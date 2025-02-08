Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Research – February 08th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, MGO Global, W.W. Grainger, Post, Regal Rexnord, and GameStop are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the electronic commerce industry. These companies sell goods or services online, utilizing digital platforms and technology to facilitate transactions, and typically have a focus on online retail, marketplaces, digital payments, and logistics. Investors may be interested in ecommerce stocks as they represent companies that cater to the growing trend of online shopping and digital transactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,439,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,346. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

MGOL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 804,680,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. MGO Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $9.34 on Friday, hitting $1,035.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,067.47. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,873. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. Post has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 920,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.80. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $130.94 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

