Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are investments in companies that specialize in the research, development, and commercialization of products and technologies at the nanoscale, typically involving materials and processes on the scale of nanometers. These stocks are tied to the performance and advancements in nanotechnology as a scientific field, with potential for growth and innovation in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and manufacturing. Investors buy and sell these stocks based on their expectations of the company’s success in leveraging nanotechnology for marketable products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 19,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 194,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

