Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Now – February 05th

EnLink Midstream, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, ServiceNow, and Constellation Energy are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

ENLC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,934,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,195,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214,963. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,025.50. The stock had a trading volume of 590,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,081.85 and its 200-day moving average is $961.18. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,160. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $126.73 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day moving average of $237.47.

