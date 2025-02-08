PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$86.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.2 million. PROS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PROS Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE:PRO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

