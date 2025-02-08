PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$86.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.2 million. PROS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PROS Stock Up 9.8 %
NYSE:PRO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.71.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
