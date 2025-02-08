ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.22 and traded as low as $20.33. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 12,478,200 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $11,379,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

