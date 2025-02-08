Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day moving average of $325.44.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.