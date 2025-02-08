PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Increased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

