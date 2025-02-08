Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after acquiring an additional 295,075 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,109,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,559 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

