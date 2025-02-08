Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $425,000.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Loan ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.