Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stash Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 705,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

