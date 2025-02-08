Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

