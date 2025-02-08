Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

