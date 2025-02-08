QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,498.63. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,160,574 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.