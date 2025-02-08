QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $68,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,229. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,574 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.