Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,778 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) by 745.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

