Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Iain Hooley Buys 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,718 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.62 ($191.81).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.39, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,668.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,737.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462 ($18.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($24.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

