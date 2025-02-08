Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

