Raymond James Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $120.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 19.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $71.12 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after buying an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

