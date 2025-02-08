Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NTGR opened at $29.39 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $845.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,726.70. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 23.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

