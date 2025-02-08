Raymond James Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$29.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.39.

LSPD stock opened at C$18.76 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.91.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

