RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $145,156.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
NYSE:RBC opened at $361.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $240.36 and a twelve month high of $372.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 541.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
