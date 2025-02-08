reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Announces Appointment of Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer

On February 6, 2025, reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has officially welcomed Vijay Rathna to their team as the Chief Crypto Officer (CCO). Vijay Rathna will be assuming his new role effective February 20, 2025, overseeing all of reAlpha’s blockchain and cryptocurrency endeavors. This includes managing token strategy, blockchain integrations, digital asset innovation, and reporting directly to Giri Devanur, the Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha.

Mr. Rathna brings to the table a wealth of experience in leadership, information technology, AI, blockchain architecture, and cryptocurrency ecosystems. Prior to joining reAlpha, he served as the Senior Vice President of Innovation and Development at Coretelligent, where he spearheaded the creation of AI, automation, and blockchain solutions for various clients. His accomplishments include projects such as a blockchain-based digital ticketing platform and a SEC-approved stable coin for a fintech company.

Expressing his excitement over the appointment, Giri Devanur, reAlpha’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of Rathna’s role in propelling the company’s blockchain initiatives forward. Devanur highlighted their commitment to innovation with blockchain technologies and the utilization of digital assets, positioning reAlpha as one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to create such a distinguished position.

In his own statement, Vijay Rathna expressed eagerness to contribute to reAlpha’s mission of modernizing the real estate sector with AI technologies. He expressed dedication towards advancing reAlpha’s blockchain initiatives and delivering impactful solutions tailored to the needs of investors.

As reAlpha Tech Corp. continues to explore the integration of blockchain within its technologies, the company plans to provide further updates and announcements regarding the incorporation of blockchain and digital assets technologies into its business model by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

For more information on reAlpha Tech Corp. and its initiatives, visit www.realpha.com.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include plans for the development of blockchain solutions for the real estate industry, anticipation of future real estate market needs, trends in real estate, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors, as well as growth strategies for reAlpha moving forward. The company believes in the potential of these initiatives but acknowledges the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with such endeavors.

Investors seeking more information are encouraged to reach out to reAlpha’s Investor Relations team at [email protected]. For media inquiries, contact Fatema Bhabrawala at Alliance Advisors IR on behalf of reAlpha via [email protected].

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

