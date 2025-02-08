Realta Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,050 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

