Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

