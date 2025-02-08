Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

