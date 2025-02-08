Realta Investment Advisors Has $71,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

