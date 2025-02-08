Realta Investment Advisors Invests $310,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,692 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

