Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $288,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
