Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $288,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.