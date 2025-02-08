Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 267 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

