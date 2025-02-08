Realta Investment Advisors Sells 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $1,043.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $959.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,063.00. The company has a market capitalization of $463.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

