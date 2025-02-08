Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

