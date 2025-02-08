Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Boosted by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $11,803,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 146.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 45,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $208.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

