ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $236.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.56 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.