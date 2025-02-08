Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.96 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,671,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 128,644 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,540,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

