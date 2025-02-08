Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.73 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWXT opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

