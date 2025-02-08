Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.99. 6,316,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,408,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RZLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

