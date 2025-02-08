RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

