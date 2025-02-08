Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 7,837 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $21,865.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,090 shares in the company, valued at $455,021.10. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 34.3% in the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

