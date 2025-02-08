Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $73.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of RHI opened at $59.30 on Friday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

