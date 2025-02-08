Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 635 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 200.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

