Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

