Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

