Robocap Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Rubrik makes up 1.7% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBRK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $79.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,854,931.20. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,104 shares of company stock worth $42,720,088.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

