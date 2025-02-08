Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Sugar to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

RSI stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$320,943.65. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

