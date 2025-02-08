Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.41 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.24). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 333.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,381,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.84) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROR

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,384.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 326.41.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.