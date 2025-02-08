Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.41 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.24). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 333.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,381,713 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.84) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
