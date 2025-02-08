Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,374.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $208,248,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

